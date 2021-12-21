'They Trained With us' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea U23s Players Trained With First Team

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on some of his side's U23 players training with the first team in recent days.

The Blues have struggled with injuries as of late and the club have now received positive tests for Covid-19, with eight players having to self isolate and are therefore out of action.

Some of Cobham's academy youngsters have now featured in training ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday night's clash against the Bees, Tuchel commented on the some of the U23s' inclusions into first team training.

"This week makes it sound like we have had a whole week to prepare. They trained with us today and yesterday. Maybe that gives us a better explanation of the situation.

"They came over for two training sessions because it was necessary. When they came, we detected Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid so that’s another player out. It was a risk to bring players in from the academy to have it."

Harvey Vale and Xavier Mbuyamba were both reported to have taken part in training with Tuchel on Monday, as well as Josh Brooking, Alfie Gilchrist, Dion Rankine, Xavier Simons, Jay Wareham and Bryan Fiabema.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Blues were unable to name a full matchday squad for their game at the Molineux on Sunday, with just 17 players being selected.

A visit to the Brentford Community Stadium earlier in the season saw Chelsea win 1-0 thanks to Ben Chilwell's strike before half time.

