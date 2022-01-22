Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Plans for FA Cup & Club World Cup Next Month

Chelsea will have a week off before preparing for their FA Cup fourth round tie and trip to the Club World Cup, Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

They host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, before having two weeks until their next fixture due to the winter break.

Tuchel's side have played the most games in the Premier League this term - 23 so far - after not having one postponement.

Tired legs, mentally fatigued, the break is coming at the right time for the Blues.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It's a big month for Chelsea in February. A fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on February 5 as they fly out to the Middle East for the Club World Cup which commences on February 9.

Their Champions League last-16 tie against LOSC Lille begins with the first leg later on in the month as well as a handful of league fixtures scheduled.

These two weeks will serve as a time for the squad, who have been playing every game, to rest, recover and recharge their batteries.

Happy Hakim? IMAGO / Sportimage Chelsea's frustrations were all to see after Hakim Ziyech put them ahead against Brighton on Tuesday. Celebrations were muted which highlighted the current mood in the camp. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images IMAGO / Pro Sports Images IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel has revealed they will have a week off from Monday before returning the following week to begin preparations for Plymouth's visit of the capital.

He said: "We will have one week off and one week to prepare for the FA Cup game and then we will leave for Abu Dhabi."

The Chelsea head coach added: "We will do one week off for everybody but not the injured players or the players coming back from injury but everybody else.

"We tell them to be careful. All of them are fully aware of the situation. There will be recommendations but in the end they are free citizens."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube