Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Dinner Together Ahead of Rebuild & Departures

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his squad will have dinner together as several players are set for departures ahead of the rebuild under the new ownership.

Todd Boehly was present as his consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel revealed that his side will have dinner together ahead of potential departures in the summer.

imago1012194232h

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set for moves to La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona retrospectively, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been heavily linked with moves.

Ross Barkley, late goalscorer against Watford, could also be set for a transfer after a lack of football this season whilst Kenedy, who provided the opening assist, is also likely to leave.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We will have a dinner together and we don't really know what will happen," Tuchel admitted. 

imago1012193626h

"So the situation is not only for us as the guys responsible for the rebuilds and transfers, it's also a strange situation for the players and you could feel it.

"Over a long period of time, we were able to put it to the side but after the international break, it had an impact. So let's see when finally, we have the chance to make it up."

The Blues will have to replace Rudiger and Christensen, dipping into the market under Boehly's ownership, before looking to add elsewhere in the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012194232h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea's 'Mood Changing' Win Against Watford on Premier League Final Day

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1012193626h
News

Chelsea Make Premier League History After Watford Victory

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012193626h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman1 hour ago
imago1012191235h
News

Official: Mason Mount Named Chelsea's 2021/22 Player of the Season

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012192684h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1012190426h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Ross Barkley’s Stoppage Time Winner Seals Third Place Finish for Blues

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012109431h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Watford Clash

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012117715h
Features/Opinions

‘Preferred Some More Youth‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

By Matt Debono4 hours ago