Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his squad will have dinner together as several players are set for departures ahead of the rebuild under the new ownership.

Todd Boehly was present as his consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel revealed that his side will have dinner together ahead of potential departures in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set for moves to La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona retrospectively, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been heavily linked with moves.

Ross Barkley, late goalscorer against Watford, could also be set for a transfer after a lack of football this season whilst Kenedy, who provided the opening assist, is also likely to leave.

"We will have a dinner together and we don't really know what will happen," Tuchel admitted.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"So the situation is not only for us as the guys responsible for the rebuilds and transfers, it's also a strange situation for the players and you could feel it.

"Over a long period of time, we were able to put it to the side but after the international break, it had an impact. So let's see when finally, we have the chance to make it up."

The Blues will have to replace Rudiger and Christensen, dipping into the market under Boehly's ownership, before looking to add elsewhere in the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube