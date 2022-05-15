Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Two Days Off After FA Cup Final Defeat Before Leicester Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will hand his squad two days off after heartbreak in the FA Cup Final.

The Blues fell to a 6-5 defeat against Liverpool on penalties after the match ended 0-0 in normal time and after extra time.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel confirmed that he will hand his side two days off before starting preparation for the next Premier League match against Leicester City.

imago1011998420h

When asked if it will be more difficult to motivate his players after the loss at Wembley: "Harder but impossible. For sure, harder, of course. Maybe the best way is to be honest.

"We have two days off and then we need to prepare. The season is not finished and we have goals to reach in the Premier League and this is sometimes hard. It is what it is. Life goes on and it will go on on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We still have things to play for and it will be a bit harder without a trophy and the confidence of a big win."

imago1011999010h

Chelsea know that a single point will secure them Champions League football next season after Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal on Thursday night.

Tuchel's men face Leicester and Watford in the final two Premier League matches as the season comes to a close, with the head coach preparing for life under new ownership.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to officially take over the club by the end of the month and in time for their first transfer window in London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012002863h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Could' be in Contention to Sign Robert Lewandowski This Summer

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1008257612h
News

Ben Chilwell Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011966614h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Would Prefer Move to Juventus Over Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011999010h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It'll Be Harder to Lift Players for Leicester Clash After Chelsea's FA Cup Loss

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011994292h
News

'It Depends' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Will Give Honest Opinion on Chelsea Season After Premier League Conclusion

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Tuchel: Kovacic's Ankle 'Wasn't Possible to Fit in Shoe' Before Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

'We Have Everything it Takes' - Thomas Tuchel Says Manchester City and Liverpool Prove Chelsea Need Consistency

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011384646h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have What It Takes to Win Trophies Despite FA Cup Defeat

By Nick Emms12 hours ago