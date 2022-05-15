Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Two Days Off After FA Cup Final Defeat Before Leicester Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will hand his squad two days off after heartbreak in the FA Cup Final.

The Blues fell to a 6-5 defeat against Liverpool on penalties after the match ended 0-0 in normal time and after extra time.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel confirmed that he will hand his side two days off before starting preparation for the next Premier League match against Leicester City.

When asked if it will be more difficult to motivate his players after the loss at Wembley: "Harder but impossible. For sure, harder, of course. Maybe the best way is to be honest.

"We have two days off and then we need to prepare. The season is not finished and we have goals to reach in the Premier League and this is sometimes hard. It is what it is. Life goes on and it will go on on Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

"We still have things to play for and it will be a bit harder without a trophy and the confidence of a big win."

Chelsea know that a single point will secure them Champions League football next season after Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal on Thursday night.

Tuchel's men face Leicester and Watford in the final two Premier League matches as the season comes to a close, with the head coach preparing for life under new ownership.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to officially take over the club by the end of the month and in time for their first transfer window in London.

