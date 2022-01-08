'Need to Find a Good Balance' - Thomas Tuchel to Rotate Chelsea Team vs Chesterfield

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will rotate some of his players for their FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on Saturday evening.

The Blues will host the Spireites at Stamford Bridge this weekend, with the second placed Premier League team coming up against the National League side.

It is Chelsea's third game at home so far in 2022 and their first in the competition they have won eight times in their history, this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Tuchel revealed he will rotate some of his players as they look to compete on all fronts this campaign.

“We have to find the balance in between because we want to be reliable and be also fair to the guys who play after injuries, after Covid - that they have a mix with guys that are used to have some more minutes in the last games.

"We need to find a good balance. We have five changes which gives us a lot of options which is good. Of course we want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it like Timo for example.

"It is still a training, one or two Covid tests to do. Hopefully the situation stays like it is now. We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

IMAGO / Xinhua

Despite the fact Chelsea may not line up as strongly as they normally do, Tuchel has demanded his side to respect their opponents on Saturday.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow.

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube