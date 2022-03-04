Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans On Hold Amid Takeover Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club's summer transfer plans are on hold as they await to see who will buy the club from Roman Abramovich.

Following the confirmation on Wednesday evening that Abramovich would be selling the Club after 19 years at the helm, interest has arisen ahead of the March 15 deadline which has been set for bids to be made. 

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Burnley, Tuchel fielded several questions about the potential takeover.

When asked about the summer transfer plans, Tuchel said: “Yeah (it’s on hold). 

"To be very honest there are no talks about summer, not with Marina or Petr. It’s simply too early."

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, whilst it is thought that Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice are also targets for the summer window.

"There are always ideas and reflections on the subject but the main focus was on the last weeks, even without the noise," Tuchel continued. "On the different competitions to be as successful as we can only be and to bring out the best in our team where we had some work to do, still have work to do to constantly improve. 

"We are in a good place at the moment. I feel the team again growing, getting better and better. No worries in this particular case until summer, it’s still a long way to go.”

It remains to be seen as to whether a purchase will be complete before the summer transfer window, but Chelsea reportedly want a quick sale.

