Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Test Positive for Covid-19

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva have tested positive for Covid-19 and miss the Blues' clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

This comes as Tuchel could revert to a possible 4-3-3 formation as they search for a place in the final.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel confirmed that the Blues duo tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as a blow to Chelsea, with both players playing crucial roles for their side in recent weeks.

Chelsea are without several first team defenders as Andreas Christensen was a doubt for the match and Trevoh Chalobah was ruled out, leading to Tuchel reverting to a back four.

Kante's absence sees Saul Niguez come into midfield alongside Mason Mount and Jorginho in a much changed Chelsea side.

What was said about Kante and Silva?

"Unfortunately Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante, which is key for us. Two important players. We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging. We were pushed." said Tuchel

