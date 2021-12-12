Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Revealed: Chelsea's Training Plans Confirmed for Everton Clash

Author:

Chelsea will have two days off before beginning preparations for their Premier League clash against Everton on December 16.

Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 94th minute win over Leeds United as Jorginho converted a penalty in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 win over their rivals

It was all about the result for Chelsea, to ensure they didn't drop further behind title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, both of whom also won at the weekend. 

Chelsea have now conceded ten goals in their last five games, not keeping a clean sheet in any of those, but they dug in to clinch the three points on Saturday. 

Now they turn their attentions to their final home game before Christmas against Everton next Thursday. It's been a demanding month already for Tuchel and his side, a trip to Russia midweek, and the challenges continue. 

But he will now give his side two days off on Sunday and Monday to rest and recover, before they all return to Cobham on Tuesday to start preparing and training for Everton and Rafa Benitez's return to west London. 

The Chelsea boss confirmed the plans for their next match post-match to reporters at Stamford Bridge following the last-gasp win over Leeds United.

He said: "We needed this win desperately for the mood, the belief, for the atmosphere. I am very happy how we got it, I'm very happy how we played, and we have two days off now and it's a good feeling for the boys."

"I was confident that we maybe get one more chance and turn things around because we played very strongly in the first half and we showed again a good reaction after the equaliser," added Tuchel on the win.

"In between, we played maybe a little bit with the fear that we had something to lose, and we absolutely didn't want to lose what we worked so hard for. So yeah, there is always a bit of luck, of course, when you get such a late goal. But we've conceded two of them so maybe it was our turn."

