Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule for Real Madrid Tie

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea's preparations for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid will begin on Monday.

Chelsea welcome the Los Blancos to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for the first leg ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu a week later.

It was semi-final delight for Tuchel's side last season in the competition against Real Madrid as the Blues went on to win their second Champions League

Now the two sides come head-to-head again less than a year later. Chelsea come into the game on the receiving end of a 4-1 thrashing by west London neighbours Brentford in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

A day to forget for Chelsea and Tuchel wants to quickly put the defeat behind them for Real's visit of the capital.

He has now confirmed the schedule for Chelsea next week which will see the team have a day off on Sunday to recover.

Their plans will start on Monday at Cobham, giving them two full days to prepare for Wednesday's encounter.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Tuchel was asked about the defeat and insisted Chelsea will focus on themselves from Monday.

"It is not about Real Madrid. It is about us. It is one day off now and on Monday we start again."



The team selection was questioned against Brentford over whether or not the Chelsea head coach had one eye on the Real tie. Tuchel rubbished all possible speculation, replying: "It is not about Real Madrid. It is about us. It is one day off now and on Monday we start again."

