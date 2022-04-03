Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule for Real Madrid Tie

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea's preparations for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid will begin on Monday.

Chelsea welcome the Los Blancos to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for the first leg ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu a week later. 

It was semi-final delight for Tuchel's side last season in the competition against Real Madrid as the Blues went on to win their second Champions League 

Now the two sides come head-to-head again less than a year later. Chelsea come into the game on the receiving end of a 4-1 thrashing by west London neighbours Brentford in the Premier League

imago1011009910h

A day to forget for Chelsea and Tuchel wants to quickly put the defeat behind them for Real's visit of the capital. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has now confirmed the schedule for Chelsea next week which will see the team have a day off on Sunday to recover. 

Their plans will start on Monday at Cobham, giving them two full days to prepare for Wednesday's encounter. 

imago1010844806h

Tuchel was asked about the defeat and insisted Chelsea will focus on themselves from Monday.

"It is not about Real Madrid. It is about us. It is one day off now and on Monday we start again." 

The team selection was questioned against Brentford over whether or not the Chelsea head coach had one eye on the Real tie. Tuchel rubbished all possible speculation, replying: "It is not about Real Madrid. It is about us. It is one day off now and on Monday we start again."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010844806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Dig in to Analyse Chelsea's Errors for Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011004262h
News

Thiago Silva Defended By Wife Belle After Chelsea Criticism During Brentford Defeat

By Matt Debono41 minutes ago
imago1010377357h
News

Thomas Tuchel Analyses What 'Fantastic' N'Golo Kante Brings to Chelsea Team

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010714741h
News

Why Trevoh Chalobah Was Left Out of Chelsea's 4-1 League Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1010724182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for His Recent Achievements

By Jago Hemming5 hours ago
imago1011009910h
News

Thomas Tuchel Won't Create Drama After Chelsea's Blip Defeat to Brentford

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010082577h
News

Malang Sarr Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel for Trustful Relationship

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1011001427h (1)
News

Timo Werner's Damning Brentford Statistics Revealed as Chelsea Striker's Woes Continue

By Matt Debono13 hours ago