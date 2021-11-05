Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Christian Pulisic in Chelsea Squad to Face Burnley

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic will be in the Chelsea squad to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

    The 23-year-old returned to the side on Tuesday night against Malmo in the Champions League, coming off the bench in the second half after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

    It would've been a relief for Pulisic and co as he came out of the European win unscathed which sees him available for selection this weekend.

    imago1007760646h

    Tuchel delivered the team news on Friday in his pre-march press conference which sees Pulisic and Mason Mount in the squad, but Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso will all be absent at the weekend. 

    "No news for the match tomorrow for Romelu or Timo. Both are out," said Tuchel. 

    "Christian Pulisic is out with the group as he was for Malmo.

    imago1007760656h

     Unfortunately Marcos Alonso and Mateo are out. Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment. He will not be in the squad tomorrow.“

    On Mount, he added: "He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

