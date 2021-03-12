Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel insists Christian Pulisic is part of his plans at Chelsea after recently admitting his treatment over his lack of playing time has been unfair.

Pulisic, 22, has only started one of Tuchel's 11 games in charge which has raised questions over his future in west London.

It has been reported that the American is willing to see out the season to assess his situation but could depart in the summer if his minutes on the pitch don't improve.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all been suggested to be monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel recently conceded that Pulisic has been 'unlucky' and 'unfairly' treated, but in his pre-match Leeds United press conference on Friday, he delivered his verdict on his future at the club.

He responded to reporters regarding speculation: "There's a lot of ifs in your question! If he starts tomorrow and does brilliant, if he starts against Atletico and does two goals, maybe he is the captain.

"I know what you mean but it's (the summer) too far ahead. We have many games and he is in my plans. He has the potential to be decisive for us from the bench. As a beginner, can he improve it? Yes. But his job is to be ready like everybody else.

"If you turn it around, it's the duty of the players to show up and really earn to play. This is what Christian does.

"I feel him in the last days very positive and doing the very best in his situation."

