Christian Pulisic Tests Positive for Covid-19, Tuchel Confirms

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for Covid-19, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been absent from training this week as the Blues prepare for their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

Pulisic scored in Chelsea's opening day 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday but will now have to isolate due to contracting Covid-19.

Tuchel confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the London derby, offering Chelsea a setback in their attacking options which is still filled with an array of quality.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game."

Pulisic will be absent for the clash against Arsenal and will now enter the 10 day isolation period in line with the Government guidelines.

Chelsea's next fixture is against Liverpool following the Arsenal derby and Pulisic should be out of isolating before the match at Anfield, however his involvement would be unclear due to the extremely short turnaround.

As per the Athletic, he trained fully on Tuesday with the rest of the side before being absent on Wednesday at the open training session at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile Chelsea were handed a boost with duo Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante set to be available for the Blues to face the Gunners.

"Hakim and N’Golo are in training and did everything until yesterday to be in training today, and had no problems," added Tuchel.

"We need another more physical and intense training session with them and the team to decide after the training session at 11. It seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

