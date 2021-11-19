Thomas Tuchel Confirms Conor Gallagher's Future at Crystal Palace Amid Chelsea Recall Links

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Conor Gallagher will remain at Crystal Palace on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 21-year-old has made an excellent start to the season with the Eagles under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park. Gallagher has been one of Palace's best performers this term, netting four goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances for the Eagles.

He has only missed one Premier League game this season which was the opening day defeat to Chelsea, his parent club, due to ineligibility.

Gallagher's impressive form earned him an England senior call up, his first, which saw him go on to make his debut as he was brought on at half time by Gareth Southgate during their 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

IMAGO / Focus Images

There has been talk over if Gallagher will stay with Palace for the rest of the season or whether Chelsea would try to recall him, but Tuchel has delivered an update on where his future lies for the rest fo the season.

“Actually, I have not thought about it, to bring him back earlier," admitted Tuchel. "It is also important for him to be happy where he is and not change the next things. It is important to be calm in this stage of the career. I feel him happy there. Everyone is happy.

"It is good he has this impact at Crystal Palace. It is now about consistency, he has had a game at national team. You have to process all these things so right now, if you ask me today, I do not think it is necessary to change things again for him at winter.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"I am super happy he does so well, super happy personally because he is a guy who absolutely deserves the very best because he is such a nice guy and top player.”

Talks will take place next summer over the next steps for the England international. Tuchel hailed the midfielder for his attitude, claiming he 'loved him from day one'.

He added: “It’s too early to talk about it (Gallagher’s Chelsea future) and way too early to talk about it in public before we talk with Conor himself about what he wants, what his goals are. This will happen in summer.

IMAGO / News Images

"We all agreed this is the best step, with the decision that he wanted to join Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira’s team. He saw this possibility for him, we had these talks before. I am not surprised that the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one. There cannot be a coach who does not like guys like this, humble, nice, smile on their face, who always want to give everything, want to learn, want to improve.

"I would also as a teammate have loved to play with him. He is a helper. He starts on minute one and finishes maybe in the shower. He maybe then finishes running and stealing balls. It is a pleasure to know the guy, to have the guy.

"I am super happy that things work out so well. Now it is on him to keep on going, keep the feet on the ground. The rest we will decide not in a rush.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube