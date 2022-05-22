Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Delayed Pre-Season Return for Chelsea's International Stars

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a delayed pre-season return for some of Chelsea's international stars after they concluded their 2021/22 campaign on Sunday. 

The Blues were 2-1 victors against Watford at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the Premier League season, with Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley both netting. 

Tuchel and his side will now switch their attention to the summer, with Chelsea setting their sights on more success next season.

imago1012207411h

In his press conference after the match, via football.london, the German boss revealed the west London side's pre-season will begin a little later as some of his squad compete for their countries on international duty.

"Of course, but maybe defenders will be on international duty if they have a certain quality or play for their national teams. And that means anyway they come one week later than the rest. That would mean in our case they come on July 9.

"This is the plan and hopefully we can do this and have everybody for the pre-season because it is a pre-season when you have at least three-and-half to four weeks together and not a lot of people are coming in with in different timings. It's more or less two groups.

"We have to be quick and fast to adapt the qualities, the personalities of these new guys. But first of all, we need to be able to sign and be smart about who we sign and be on point."

imago1012193626h

Chelsea were able to pick up two trophies during their campaign, winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Tuchel's side finished third in the Premier League with 74 points, their highest tally since they last won the league back in 2017.

imago1012214642h
