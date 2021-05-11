Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal: Christensen and Kovacic Remain Sidelined

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea host the Gunners at Stamford Bridge where a win will see them move ever closer to clinching Champions League qualification following their vital 2-1 win over league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues made several changes at the weekend as Tuchel freshened his side up. Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz were all unused and will all be expected to return to the side on Wednesday.

Billy Gilmour was handed a chance against Man City and flourished in the 2-1 win. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andreas Christensen was forced off during the win after limping off at the Etihad, while Mateo Kovacic was absent once again, continuing to recover from a hamstring problem.

Tuchel delivered the team news in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Kovacic and Christensen remain out for the London derby on Wednesday, with Tuchel yet to make a decision on who else won't be risked.

"We have an eye on the players workload and the statistics we have, who is overloaded and from that we will decide who has a risk of injury,"

said Tuchel.

"Everyone who isn't a risk will be available for the game. It's not to manage the game on Saturday as we are in the middle of a race. It's not the time to judge games."

He added: "Kova isn't ready for tomorrow. The personal race is on to try to make it to Wembley. Andreas' was better than we feared. We hope he'll be back for one of the two Leicester games. It will be a tough one but the game isn't finished for him hopefully."

