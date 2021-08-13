Thomas Tuchel Confirms Double Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Chelsea have been handed a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side begin their 2021/22 campaign at home to the Eagles but will be without Hakim Ziyech, and possibly N'Golo Kante.

Ziyech came off with a shoulder injury against Villarreal in midweek after opening the scoring in Belfast, while Kante has picked up an 'issue' from the Super Cup clash.

Chelsea will also be without their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku after Tuchel confirmed the 28-year-old is in quarantine after arriving from Inter Milan.

Tuchel offered an update on team news in his pre-match press conference, which confirmed Ziyech's absence on Saturday.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Hakim will miss the game tomorrow for sure because of his injury," admitted Tuchel. "The decision has been made to treat it conservatively. We don’t need surgery which is very good news for this kind of problem. We hope it continues like this and he can be back on the pitch within the next two weeks. We hope this, we cannot promise but we hope.

"We have some issues with N’Golo Kante. We need to sort it out from the final."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed decisions are yet to be made on who will play and make the squad to face the Eagles on Saturday.

He added: "For tomorrow we have to be careful. The decisions have not been made yet, who we push over the line. The recommendation for some is 60/70 minutes, who do we push over this line to do another 90. It’s hard to predict the physical demands from tomorrow’s game and the decisions are not made.

"We will take our time and talk to the physical department and make the decisions tomorrow morning. We have one more night to sleep, maybe the biggest and most important thing now - to find good sleep, eat good and drink good."

