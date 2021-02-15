Thomas Tuchel confirms Edouard Mendy remains the no.1 goalkeeper at Chelsea ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is still the number one goalkeeper at Chelsea.

Mendy hasn't featured in the last two matches for the Blues against Barnsley and Newcastle United, which has seen Kepa Arrizabalaga start both games.

Kepa has kept a clean sheet in both of the matches, and was given the nod in the 2-0 win against the Magpies on Monday to build up his confidence.

However, the German Head Coach revealed post-match that Mendy remains the number one and he will return to the side at the weekend against Southampton.

"No, Edou is the number one," admitted Tuchel. "This is clear. It was clear before the game and it stays like this.

"I was very happy that Kepa kept a second clean sheet in a row, it was a moment to let him feel the rhythm and build up his confidence. Not only in the cup game but in the home game at Stamford Bridge. This was the moment.

"It was clear before we hoped for the best performance [for him] and a clean sheet.

"Edou will be in goal from now on because he’s recovered physically and mentally, and today he is the number one."

