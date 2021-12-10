Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Edouard Mendy Set for Chelsea Start vs Leeds Despite Impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga Display

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Edouard Mendy will start for Chelsea against Leeds United despite his poor form.

The goalkeeper was arguably at fault for two goals in Chelsea's 3-2 loss against West Ham last week and Kepa Arrizabalaga came in againt Zenit and looked impressive.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel has confirmed that Mendy will return to action against Leeds.

imago1008433898h

When speaking about Kepa's performance against Zenit, where he pulled off several impressive saves, Tuchel said: "I am absolutely grateful to be his coach. He did very well. Since a long time I am very sure he will do well because the way he is, he behaves and also trains." 

The head coach continued to confirm that Kepa will not keep his place as Mendy remains Chelsea's number one.

Read More

"Still, we have a competition and still the decision if nothing crazy happens tonight at the hotel, Edou starts tomorrow," he revealed. "Nothing has changed at the moment from there.”

imago1008432829h

Mendy began the season in fine form and took plaudits for his role in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brentford, where the Senegal international made several impressive saves to see his side keep a clean sheet and claim three points.

However, in recent weeks the Blues shot-stopper looked off the boil, leading to Kepa's inclusion against Zenit.

Chelsea will be hoping that Mendy can pick up his form as they look to recover from three winless games in all competitions.

imago1008434704h
