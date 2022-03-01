Thomas Tuchel Confirms Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash vs Luton Town

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Hakim Ziyech will not feature for the Blues in the FA Cup fifth round against Luton Town on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was withdrawn against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 clash and missed Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel confirmed he is ruled out of selection for his side.

Tuchel confirmed: “Hakim is not available for tomorrow. He feels still uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys that will miss tomorrow.”

The head coach continued to reveal that Chelsea have a 'massive list' of unavailable players due to overload after playing on Sunday, but refused to name who else will join Ziyech on the sidelines.

"The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list," he admitted.

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play.

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Ziyech can return as soon as possible, with the Moroccan showing his quality in recent weeks as his form improved drastically and he became the hub of creativity for the Blues' attack.

