Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash vs Luton Town

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Hakim Ziyech will not feature for the Blues in the FA Cup fifth round against Luton Town on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was withdrawn against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 clash and missed Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel confirmed he is ruled out of selection for his side.

imago1009361740h

Tuchel confirmed: “Hakim is not available for tomorrow. He feels still uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys that will miss tomorrow.”

The head coach continued to reveal that Chelsea have a 'massive list' of unavailable players due to overload after playing on Sunday, but refused to name who else will join Ziyech on the sidelines.

Read More

"The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list," he admitted.

imago1010089957h

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play. 

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Ziyech can return as soon as possible, with the Moroccan showing his quality in recent weeks as his form improved drastically and he became the hub of creativity for the Blues' attack.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009361740h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash vs Luton Town

By Nick Emms
54 seconds ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel to Take Late Decision on Chelsea Team Selection to Face Luton Town in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
11 minutes ago
imago1010216227h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Luton Town

By
Matt Debono and
Nick Emms
24 minutes ago
imago1010218595h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms 'Massive List' of Chelsea Injury Doubts to Face Luton Town as Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out

By Matt Debono
26 minutes ago
imago1010088973h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Gives 'Verbal Okay' to Join Barcelona

By Nick Emms
45 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Set for 'Final Meeting' Over Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010241976h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot 'Liked' by Chelsea & Could Be Used as Jorginho 'Counterpart'

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago