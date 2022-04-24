Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Has No Concern About Playing Antonio Rudiger Until End of Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no concern playing Antonio Rudiger until the rest of the season, following the news that the centre-back would be departing in the summer.

Rudiger, whose contract ends at the end of June, has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the season, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, Tuchel confirmed he has no worries playing Rudiger for the rest of the season, following the news that he would be leaving in the summer.

"No concern," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He has said he will play with everything he has until the end of the season."

The German tactician confirmed to Sky Sports after Sunday's London derby that the reports are true and Rudiger will be leaving.

"Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.

"He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

