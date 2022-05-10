Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he is yet to hold talks with soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ahead of the summer transfer window.

The American is set to be the controlling owner, being backed by Clearlake Capital as the consortium takes over from Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Leeds, Tuchel admitted that he is yet to hold talks with Boehly despite his attendance against Wolves.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The prospective owner was in attendance but has yet to speak to the Chelsea head coach as Tuchel admitted: “Not yet (getting a chance to meet Boehly).

"After the end of the match (against Wolves) with a late goal, an equaliser, we had other things to talk and think about unfortunately.

"Nothing has changed for us at Cobham, we are still waiting for the confirmation, for things to progress, to hopefully have news for you and for us, for the team, to inject some positive energy."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues head coach continued to discuss the takeover situation in more detail, stating that Chelsea were the first club in history to have the situation that saw the club sanctioned under Abramovich's reign.

“We are the only club in the moment that suffers like this, maybe the first club that ever did this. It is a situation that is unique and a situation that is quite challenging. Of course, everybody hopes for the situation to be clarified.

"These are steps in the right direction. We are waiting for it since a long time. We need the positive energy and competitive atmosphere at the club. It is very important for things to progress," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube