Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He is Yet to Hold Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he is yet to hold talks with soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ahead of the summer transfer window.

The American is set to be the controlling owner, being backed by Clearlake Capital as the consortium takes over from Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Leeds, Tuchel admitted that he is yet to hold talks with Boehly despite his attendance against Wolves.

imago1011821591h

The prospective owner was in attendance but has yet to speak to the Chelsea head coach as Tuchel admitted: “Not yet (getting a chance to meet Boehly).

"After the end of the match (against Wolves) with a late goal, an equaliser, we had other things to talk and think about unfortunately. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Nothing has changed for us at Cobham, we are still waiting for the confirmation, for things to progress, to hopefully have news for you and for us, for the team, to inject some positive energy."

imago1011716887h

The Blues head coach continued to discuss the takeover situation in more detail, stating that Chelsea were the first club in history to have the situation that saw the club sanctioned under Abramovich's reign.

“We are the only club in the moment that suffers like this, maybe the first club that ever did this. It is a situation that is unique and a situation that is quite challenging. Of course, everybody hopes for the situation to be clarified. 

"These are steps in the right direction. We are waiting for it since a long time. We need the positive energy and competitive atmosphere at the club. It is very important for things to progress," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011826099h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leeds United

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms10 minutes ago
imago1011627124h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United as Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Doubts

By Matt Debono17 minutes ago
imago0019967673h
News

Jose Mourinho: I Want Chelsea to Be Happy & Successful After Ownership Change

By Nick Emms43 minutes ago
imago1011906245h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel 'Highly Interested' in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011828326h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Be Given Reassurance Over Chelsea Future & Backing By Todd Boehly

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011825846h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Set to Be Chelsea's Controlling Owner Following Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011716887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Transfer Message to Chelsea Stars Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011916576h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Luke Ayling Suspended for Leeds United Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago