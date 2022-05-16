Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Will Hold Further Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly After Lunch Meeting

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will hold further talks with incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in the coming weeks after having lunch with him.

The head coach met with the American at Cobham before sitting with him for a quick lunch before the FA Cup final.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed the meeting and revealed that he will hold further talks with the prospective new owner soon.

imago1011826099h

He said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details."

Tuchel continued to reveal the nature of their conversation, stating that it was a mere introduction as they talked about baseball more so than football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks." 

imago1011837368h

Boehly is a part-owner of the MLB side LA Dodgers but will now focus his time into Chelsea once he is confirmed as the new owner following the Premier League tests.

Tuchel finalised by stating that he believes Boehly wants to build a great Chelsea side and is ambitious to do so.

He concluded: "He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011457365h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Withdrew From Chelsea's FA Cup Final Squad Despite Not Being Injured

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1012024340h
News

Reece James Spotted at Wembley Supporting Chelsea Women 24 Hours After FA Cup Heartbreak

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012001023h
News

Chelsea Players React to FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012004025h
News

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Praises 'Amazing Saves' By Chelsea's Mendy in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011998805h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1012001023h
News

'We Are All Together' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Unity Despite FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1012000177h
News

'Still a Young Player' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes There is Still Time for Mason Mount to Win FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1012000488h
News

Mason Mount Thanks Chelsea Fans for Support After Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms16 hours ago