Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Will Hold Further Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly After Lunch Meeting

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will hold further talks with incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in the coming weeks after having lunch with him.

The head coach met with the American at Cobham before sitting with him for a quick lunch before the FA Cup final.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed the meeting and revealed that he will hold further talks with the prospective new owner soon.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details."

Tuchel continued to reveal the nature of their conversation, stating that it was a mere introduction as they talked about baseball more so than football.

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks."



IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Boehly is a part-owner of the MLB side LA Dodgers but will now focus his time into Chelsea once he is confirmed as the new owner following the Premier League tests.

Tuchel finalised by stating that he believes Boehly wants to build a great Chelsea side and is ambitious to do so.

He concluded: "He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube