Thomas Tuchel Confirms 'Huge Opportunity' for Kenedy Following Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kenedy has a huge opportunity to make an impact on his squad after being recalled from a loan spell at Flamengo

The Brazilian spent the first half of the season on loan in his native country but will now join up with Tuchel's Blues to end the campaign.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Manchester City on the weekend, Tuchel revealed that Kenedy is in his plans.

imago1004960284h

He said: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

Read More

However, the head coach continued to play down speculation that the Brazilian will solve Chelsea's injury problems, insisting that he is still in the market for reinforcements.

imago1004661673h

He continued: “We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed. 

"We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries. Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders. 

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

