Thomas Tuchel Confirms Length of Mateo Kovacic's Expected Injury Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed how long he thinks Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined with injury.

The Croatian midfielder was withdrawn in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace with just 26 minutes played.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel has confirmed how long Kovacic is set to be sidelined for.

The Blues face Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton in the next fortnight as they look to cement their place in the top three in the Premier League.

Tuchel has now confirmed that Kovacic is set to miss the next four matches as he recovers from a ligament injury.

The Bluess boss said: “Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."

Tuchel continued to discuss the rest of his team news, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell being longer-term absentees.

He continued: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay.

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this (Ben Chilwell return). Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks. Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level.

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

