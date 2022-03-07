Thomas Tuchel Confirms Marcos Alonso's Chelsea Absence Due to Covid-19

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that wing-back Marcos Alonso is absent for the Blues after testing positive for Covid-19.

The defender was absent against Burnely at the weekend as Chelsea came out 4-0 victors.

And now, speaking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel has confirmed the defender missed the game due to Covid.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The head coach admitted: “Marcos is still ill. He has quite a lot of Covid symptoms so he’s absolutely not able to do training or a game.”

Since Chilwell picked up his ACL injury, the Blues have struggled in that position, having tried out the likes of Christian Pulisic, Malang Sarr and 17-year-old Lewis Hall in the position.

The European champions were also desperate to recall their loan options Emerson Palmieri and Kenedy over the January transfer window in an attempt to bolster their strengths on the left flank.

IMAGO / News Images

After successfully recalling Kenedy, the Brazilian has only made one appearance for his side which came in their midweek FA Cup tie with Luton.

It remains to be seen as to how long Alonso will be sidelined for, but Saul Niguez filled in for the defender at Turf Moor and did not look out of place.

When asked about the performance of those who stepped in, including Saul, Tuchel continued: "The back three were very strong today. Saul played in a new position and suffered for the team. The two sixes did what they needed to do. We had a difficult moment where Edou did a mistake, we were lucky there."

