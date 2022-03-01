Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms 'Massive List' of Chelsea Injury Doubts to Face Luton Town as Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

After Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley on Sunday afternoon to Liverpool on penalties, Chelsea switch their focus to the FA Cup as they head to Kenilworth Road to find the Championship outfit. 

The winner's reward is a place in the quarter-finals which take place later this month. 

imago1009397507h

Read More

Chelsea were without Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen at Wembley after the pair were sidelined with Achilles injuries and not risked. 

Mason Mount (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring) returned to action after time out, handing Tuchel a welcome fitness boost despite final defeat. 

Ziyech remains out, while Tuchel confirmed many of his players are in overload following Sunday's final and there is a 'massive list' of players who are doubtful for the cup tie.

He said in his pre-match press conference: "We now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list. We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play. We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are.”

imago1010218595h
