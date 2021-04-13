NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel confirms Mateo Kovacic injury blow ahead of Man City clash

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are set to be without Mateo Kovacic for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Kovacic missed Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Porto on Tuesday night that saw the Blues progress into the Champions League semi-finals despite defeat, after a 2-1 aggregate win. 

The Croatian flew to Seville with the squads but picked up a injury in training on Friday which saw him ruled out of the quarter-final tie.

Chelsea reached their first Champions League semi-final since 2014.

Tuchel delivered the bad news post-match after Chelsea's progression confirming the injury and its extent. 

It will see Kovacic miss their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley against Manchester City. 

"He had a little injury out of nothing," said Tuchel post-match. "I am sure he is out for the City game as well, very sad for him. 

Kante came into the side in Kovacic's absence.

"We took the risk with N'Golo, maybe not a risk but the situation. We put him on the field and hoped he had the energy for 90 minutes. N'Golo is incredible, he is like one and a half or two players, everyone loves him. He wins so many balls, gives everybody confident.

"We were not sure if N'Golo would have started today but now it is time to recover good." 

He added: "It was pretty clear we had to go with NG, it was just a question shall we push him to 90 minutes from the start. NG did fantastic job as always. We did this for Kova today as we were very sad for him."

