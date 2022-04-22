Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mateo Kovacic will miss the Blues' Premier League clash at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Croatian was taken off just 26 minutes into the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace last weekend with an injury.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' London derby against the Hammers, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic will not be back in time to face David Moyes' side.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: “For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries.”

When asked about his midfielder after the FA Cup semi-final, Tuchel labelled his injury as 'quite the injury'.

He said: "He is not so good, a big swollen ankle. Does not look good. He is in pain. Let's wait for the examination. Seems quite the injury."

It remains to be seen as to how long he will be out for as N'Golo Kante, Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have also suffered injury setbacks this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues looked light in midfield with Loftus-Cheek and Kante preferred against Arsenal during their 4-2 loss on Wednesday night.

However, the Blues boss is hopeful that Kovacic will not be a long-term absentee.

Tuchel previously said: “Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."

Chelsea face Everton and Leicester City in Premier League action after coming up against Moyes' West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

