Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mateo Kovacic will miss the Blues' Premier League clash at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Croatian was taken off just 26 minutes into the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace last weekend with an injury.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' London derby against the Hammers, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic will not be back in time to face David Moyes' side.

imago1011391235h

He said: “For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries.” 

When asked about his midfielder after the FA Cup semi-final, Tuchel labelled his injury as 'quite the injury'.

He said: "He is not so good, a big swollen ankle. Does not look good. He is in pain. Let's wait for the examination. Seems quite the injury."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It remains to be seen as to how long he will be out for as N'Golo Kante, Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have also suffered injury setbacks this season.

imago1011377839h

The Blues looked light in midfield with Loftus-Cheek and Kante preferred against Arsenal during their 4-2 loss on Wednesday night.

However, the Blues boss is hopeful that Kovacic will not be a long-term absentee.

Tuchel previously said: “Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."

Chelsea face Everton and Leicester City in Premier League action after coming up against Moyes' West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008968218h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost After West Ham Contract Rejection

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011385259h
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek & Havertz Recalled as Blues Eye First Home Win in Four

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113867h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact of Stamford Bridge Pitch on Chelsea Results

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011460416h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams' Involvement in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041027187h
News

Report: Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Wanted by All Three Chelsea Bidders

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011113867h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011278189h
Transfer News

Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Personally Asked' for Real Madrid to Sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011278180h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Blow as Chelsea Face West Ham

By Nick Emms4 hours ago