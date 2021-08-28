August 28, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms N’Golo Kante Chelsea Injury Blow After Liverpool Draw

A blow for the Blues.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update regarding N'Golo Kante.

The midfielder was taken off at half-time in Chelsea's 1-1 draw againtst Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking following the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel provided an update.

"He is injured." Tuchel said.

"He missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and inflammation. The opponent fell in his ankle, twisted it again, and he had the same pain as before the Arsenal game.

"He was lacking force to accelerate and we had to take him off."

This could result in Chelsea dipping into the market for a midfielder, with strong links to Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

Kante is suffering with a series of injuries and Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only senior midfielders at the club following loan spells for Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea were down to ten men and without Kante but still manager to earn a positive result at Anfield.

Tuchel was impressed with the character shown by his side.

"The pressure was high, the quality from Liverpool and the energy was high and then in the last second we concede a penalty, red card and need to exchange N’Golo Kante at half time for injury. Suddenly the world is upside down. I can’t praise the team enough for their resilience." he said.

