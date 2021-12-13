Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Confirms N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea Return

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's return to the squad as 'crucial' after confirming their return to the squad.

The Blues have conceded nine goals in the last three games, having only conceded eight in their previous 21 encounters.

Chelsea's midfield trio of Kante, Kovacic and Jorginho have all suffered with injuries recently, forcing the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Ñiguez to step up in their stead.

pjimage (27)

When asked about how important the duo's return will be, Tuchel said the following: "It is absolutely crucial because Jorgi is sacrificing in the middle of the pitch in games like today when you need two players to drive the ball and pick up good spaces in midfield," as quoted by football.london.

"It would have been the perfect game for both of them.

Read More

"Kova had symptoms over the last few days. Not too bad is my information, but I don't know the answer to when he is allowed to come back.

imago1008580711h

"We need to know what the doctor says and 10 days and some tests to be negative before he can come back."

Pundit Danny Murphy is also keeping a close eye on Chelsea and believes that Kante and Kovacic's return is super important for the west London side.

"Chelsea have suffered by missing N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who are key to the way Thomas Tuchel plays," he said in his MailOnline column.

"When those two return, the performances will improve — so to remain in the hunt to date is impressive."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (27)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea Return Ahead of Everton Clash

35 seconds ago
imago1008549616h
News

Confirmed: Dates for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League Tie vs LOSC Lille

39 minutes ago
imago1008136755h
News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah 'in Contention' for Chelsea's Clash Against Everton on Thursday

45 minutes ago
imago1008597921h
News

'He is The Guy Who Can Win' - Chelsea's Tuchel Fires Warning to Mount to Re-Find Best Form & Explains Early Season Struggles

1 hour ago
imago1008392660h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Would Welcome Potential Loan Move to Barcelona

1 hour ago
imago1008606298h
Transfer News

Revealed: Erling Haaland's Wage Demands Released Ahead of Possible Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008416590h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Torino Defender Gleison Bremer to Make Up for Defensive Losses Amid Antonio Rudiger Uncertainty

2 hours ago
imago1008533840h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Up Chelsea Trio For Possible Transfer Swoop

3 hours ago