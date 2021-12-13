Thomas Tuchel Confirms N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea Return Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's return to the squad as 'crucial' after confirming their return to the squad.

The Blues have conceded nine goals in the last three games, having only conceded eight in their previous 21 encounters.

Chelsea's midfield trio of Kante, Kovacic and Jorginho have all suffered with injuries recently, forcing the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Ñiguez to step up in their stead.

When asked about how important the duo's return will be, Tuchel said the following: "It is absolutely crucial because Jorgi is sacrificing in the middle of the pitch in games like today when you need two players to drive the ball and pick up good spaces in midfield," as quoted by football.london.

"It would have been the perfect game for both of them.

"Kova had symptoms over the last few days. Not too bad is my information, but I don't know the answer to when he is allowed to come back.

"We need to know what the doctor says and 10 days and some tests to be negative before he can come back."

Pundit Danny Murphy is also keeping a close eye on Chelsea and believes that Kante and Kovacic's return is super important for the west London side.

"Chelsea have suffered by missing N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who are key to the way Thomas Tuchel plays," he said in his MailOnline column.

"When those two return, the performances will improve — so to remain in the hunt to date is impressive."

