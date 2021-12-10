Thomas Tuchel Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases in Chelsea Camp Ahead of Leeds Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues have no new COVID-19 cases in his squad following Mateo Kovacic's positive test in midweek.

The Croat missed Chelsea's trip to Russia after returning from injury due to his positive coronavirus test.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Leeds United, Tuchel revealed that there have been no further positive tests.

When asked about the COVID-19 restrictions, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic remains the only one out with the virus.

“In Germany we knock on wood or the head because everyone is healthy other than Mateo," he said. "We did a lot of tests to make our trip to Russia and make it back and again today another one, tested when we arrived in the middle of the night. This is sometimes not the nicest thing to do."

The manager continued to heap praie upon his side for the professionalism shown during the pandemic as he said: "I was impressed with how this was organised and the patience the whole staff took and the plane took it to be there in the middle of the night and wait for the PCR test. That was very professional and well organised, well taken from everybody."

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to have Kovacic back as soon as possible as they face a midfield crisis, having to field Reece James and Ross Barkley in the centre of the park against Zenit.

