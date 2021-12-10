Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases in Chelsea Camp Ahead of Leeds Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel  has confirmed that the Blues have no new COVID-19 cases in his squad following Mateo Kovacic's positive test in midweek.

The Croat missed Chelsea's trip to Russia after returning from injury due to his positive coronavirus test.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Leeds United, Tuchel revealed that there have been no further positive tests.

imago1008527262h (1)

When asked about the COVID-19 restrictions, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic remains the only one out with the virus.

Read More

“In Germany we knock on wood or the head because everyone is healthy other than Mateo," he said. "We did a lot of tests to make our trip to Russia and make it back and again today another one, tested when we arrived in the middle of the night. This is sometimes not the nicest thing to do."

imago1007590723h (1)

The manager continued to heap praie upon his side for the professionalism shown during the pandemic as he said: "I was impressed with how this was organised and the patience the whole staff took and the plane took it to be there in the middle of the night and wait for the PCR test. That was very professional and well organised, well taken from everybody."

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to have Kovacic back as soon as possible as they face a midfield crisis, having to field Reece James and Ross Barkley in the centre of the park against Zenit.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008532702h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases in Chelsea Camp Ahead of Leeds Clash

24 seconds ago
imago1008374324h
News

Report: Chelsea May Opt to Recall Billy Gilmour From Norwich City Loan Amid Injury Crisis

30 minutes ago
imago1008525918h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leeds: Havertz Starts as James Returns to Wing-Back

1 hour ago
imago1008387295h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits He is Not Worried About Recent Chelsea Form Ahead of Leeds United Visit

1 hour ago
imago1008389486h
News

Jerome Boateng Delivers Advice to Antonio Rudiger Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Interest

2 hours ago
imago1008525994h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku After Injury Setback

2 hours ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive N'Golo Kante Fitness Update & Expected Chelsea Return Date

3 hours ago
imago1008531390h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Can't Be Written Off in Premier League Title Race Despite Recent Form

3 hours ago