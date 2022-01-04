Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ongoing Talks Between Chelsea & Antonio Rudiger Over Contract Extension

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed there are ongoing talks between the club and Antonio Rudiger over a contract extension for the defender.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, with Tuchel keen to see the defender extend.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Tuchel confirmed that talks are ongoing between Rudiger and the club.

It has recently been reported that Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest in Rudiger, handing Chelsea a massive advantage in negotiations for the star.

When asked about the potential of Rudiger extending his contract, Tuchel revealed that the club are in communication with the German.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger will be playing his football next season but it is clear that Tuchel would like to see the defender extend his contract.

