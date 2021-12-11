Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Reece James' Position for Chelsea Against Leeds

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Reece James will start at right wing-back for Chelsea against Leeds in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The 22-year-old played in the centre of midfield in midweek against Zenit, playing almost alone in the middle of the pitch.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Leeds United, Tuchel revealed that he will return to a more familiar role.

Tuchel on James vs Leeds

Tuchel confirmed: “Reecey will start as a wing-back and we will find another constellation. He helped us out, we took the match to see some things."

The German head coach continued to explain his reasoning for playing James in midfield against Zenit, citing injuries to N'Golo Kante and Jorginho plus Mateo Kovacic's COVID-19 related issue as the reason why.

Read More

"Imagine if something happens tomorrow to Jorgi, we need to have a solution," Tuchel continued. "For that we wanted to see it in real life and we took the match in Zenit to check out Saul on a different position, to put Reecey for his physical impact in the middle. It is no need for tomorrow to try these things.

"He will start as a wing-back (against Leeds United).”

imago1008532702h

This could mean that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who played in a more defensive role in midweek, could miss out on the starting XI or play in a more advanced role.

Jorginho is available for selection as is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the pair both missing out on the starting XI in midweek's draw.

