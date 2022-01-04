Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku Will be Fined by Chelsea After Comments

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to be fined by the club for his recent interview that caused anger amongst the fanbase.

The Blues man spoke to Sky Sport Italia at the beginning of December and revealed that he was unhappy with his situation at the club.

He was dropped from the Chelsea squad by Thomas Tuchel for their Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, via The Evening Standard, the German boss revealed that the Belgian international will be fined by the club for the unapproved interview.

"There will be some discipline action of course and he will accept it, of course.

"It happened what happened. It’s not a small thing, it’s not the biggest thing and it doesn’t make a comeback impossible, absolutely not.

"This is what we (will) prove now, but something happened and he will be fined and, of course, he needs to accept it."

Lukaku issued an apology to Chelsea fans on Tuesday night and addressed the comments he made in the interview with Sky Sport Italia.

He spoke to the official Chelsea website and said: "To the Chelsea fans, I'm sorry for the upset I caused. You guys know the connection I've had with this club since my teenage years. I totally understand you guys being upset.

"It's up to me to restore your trust now. I will do my best, show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games to make sure we win games."

The 28-year-old is expected to return to the side against Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

