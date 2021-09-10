Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Fit for Chelsea to Face Aston Villa

September 10, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Declared Fit for Chelsea's Clash Against Aston Villa

He's ready to lead the line.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku is expected to start for Chelsea against Aston Villa after Thomas Tuchel passed the forward fit for the Premier League meeting.

The 28-year-old returned to Cobham this week from international duty with Belgium but had scans on a minor thigh issue before returning to the club. 

"I'll have a scan of my thigh first," he said earlier this week. "I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

sipa_34899687

But Lukaku has been in training over the previous couple of days, indicating that he would be fit for the Blues to face Aston Villa on Saturday evening. 

And Tuchel has confirmed there are no issues with the forward and he is set to start in the Chelsea attack against Dean Smith's side.

On any issues for Lukaku, Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday: "Not at all. Maybe he had some problems. He came back two days ago, yesterday he trained and today he trained. No problems at all."

But Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic for the clash, as well as Reece James through suspension. Thiago Silva's involvement still remains unknown as talks continue between parties over his availability. 

