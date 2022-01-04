Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku's Return to Chelsea Training Ahead of Spurs Tie

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that club-record signing Romelu Lukaku has returned to training for the Blues.

This comes after Tuchel and Lukaku held positive talks regarding the striker's interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel confirmed that his striker returned to training.

imago1007424933h (4)

When asked about the situation, Tuchel revealed Tuchel is back in Chelsea training as he said: “First of all we are happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it, to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training."

Read More

The German continued to open up on the situation, which saw the Blues striker miss their clash against Liverpool after giving a controversial interview in Italy.

"There was never the slightest behaviour against the team so it was the very first time we felt him this way. These are very important points to understand, to stay calm and understand that it is not that big as maybe people, you want it to be. It is also not small. It is small enough to stay calm, to accept an apology and move on forward.” he said.

Lukaku will be available for selection for Wednesday night's clash but it is unclear whether he will be trusted from the start against his former boss Conte.

Tuchel will be hoping that the Belgian can put in a strong performance upon his return and leave the situation behind him.

