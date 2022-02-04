Ruben Loftus-Cheek Ruled Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still unavailable for selection ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Blues will host League One outfit Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge after beating Chesterfield 5-1 in the previous round.

Tuchel's side have reached the final of the competition for the last two seasons and will be looking to make it three in a row as they compete on various fronts.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Tuchel confirmed that Loftus-Cheek is still not in training due to his injury.

"Not Reece James or Ben Chilwell unfortunately. There is no Ruben Loftus-Cheek either. Everybody else was in training. No Christian Pulisic or Thiago Silva."

The midfielder has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the club so far this season, with two assists to his name.

There was speculation in the summer that he would leave the west London side on either a loan or permanent deal, but he has remained as part of Tuchel's squad ever since.

Chelsea's tie against Plymouth is their first game of the month for February, with the Blues competing in five different competitions.

After their FA Cup match against the Pilgrims, they will travel to the United Arab Emirates to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, looking to win the competition at the second time of asking.

Tuchel's side will then return to the capital to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before hosting Lille in the Champions League knockout stages.

Chelsea will then round off the month with their Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool at Wembley.

