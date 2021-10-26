Thomas Tuchel: Some Chelsea Changes vs Southampton in Carabao Cup Likely

Thomas Tuchel says it is likely 'some changes' will be made to his Chelsea side that faces Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are still going strong in every competition that they are in this season. Top of the Premier League, in a strong position in their Champions League group, as well as a chance to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

Tuchel has several injury issues to contend with as Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) remain out, while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is also set to miss out once again.

N'Golo Kante will return after he was left out against Norwich City due to muscle tightness. Saul Niguez could be handed a rare chance against the Saints for the last-16 clash.

Tuchel will look to shuffle the pack for the cup tie at Stamford Bridge to keep his squad ahead of a busy November and December schedule.

When asked about his priorities over team selection in certain competitions, Tuchel responded: "I’m not sure I have priorities because who says that we can select from the trophies? But who knows? When we compete on Tuesday, I am more in the spirit right now that what I like about the team is when we play, we play and we push ourselves to the limit on this very special matchday. This will be now on Tuesday against Southampton.

"But I agree with you, sometimes you can never be fully sure, do you interrupt a good flow, is it better to keep every body playing to keep the momentum going, or is it a moment to give some players a rest? Listen, we have an excellent department at Cobham who help us making these decisions, like the guys analysing, monitoring, treat the players.

"Everybody can put their heads together and make decisions because we have to admit we have the late game on Wednesday and the early game on Saturday and now another one on Tuesday. So it is very likely we have some changes.

"At the moment I am happy that everyone who plays, plays with the same style and intensity. How many changes I do not know."

