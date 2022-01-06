Thomas Tuchel Offers Kai Havertz Injury Update After Chelsea Blow vs Spurs

Kai Havertz is believed to have broken his finger during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old was taken off and replaced by Timo Werner at half-time at Stamford Bridge as the Blues secured a victory in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final tie.

Havertz opened the scoring inside five minutes as he clipped Marcos Alonso's through ball past Hugo Lloris, via a Davinson Sanchez deflection, into the back of the net to give the hosts an early lead in west London.

But the Germany international collided and suffered an injury in the process of scoring the opener, appearing to break his finger which saw him be strapped up early on before being substituted at the break following too much pain.

Tuchel confirmed the injury news at full time, which saw Cesar Azpilicueta also be forced off however those fears were relieved after the Blues head coach revealed it was due to cramp.

"Kai was an issue with his finger," said Tuchel.

"I think he broke his finger; it looked horrible. He played through the pain but it was getting bigger and bigger with every movement and touch from the opponent. He survived until half time and then we needed a change."

He added: "We were very worried but Azpi says it was only a cramp, not an injury. That would be the good news and we trust him so hopefully, it is only a cramp."

Chelsea were also handed blows to Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante. They were confirmed to have tested positive ahead of the game which will likely see them miss at least the next two matches against Chesterfield in the FA Cup and the return leg against Spurs next Wednesday.

