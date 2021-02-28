Thomas Tuchel confirms Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea squad vs Man Utd due to selection reasons

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Tammy Abraham was left out of the Chelsea squad in their 0-0 draw against Manchester United due to selection decisions.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in west London on Sunday as they were denied a chance of moving back into the Premier League top four.

But Abraham was left out of the matchday squad with Olivier Giroud being given the nod to lead the line, while Timo Werner started on the bench.

The Telegraph reported pre-match that Abraham's ankle wasn't '100 per cent' and that was the reason why he was left out of the squad.

However, Tuchel has denied any link of an injury to his absence and confirmed it was a team selection decision.

"We have 21 strong players and only 18 possible and so hard decisions, it's my job to take hard decisions, this was the decision for 18 guys, Tammy was not with the group."

