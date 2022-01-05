Thomas Tuchel Confirms That Romelu Lukaku Will Start for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku will return to the Blues' starting XI against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The clash takes place on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian set to return after being dropped from the squad against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash via Express Sport, Tuchel confirmed that Lukaku will play from the start.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if the League Cup match is the perfect opportunity for Lukaku to return after a positive meeting was held with his manager and the club, Tuchel said:"It would be a nice moment to start (against Tottenham), no? It can be a good occasion to let him start.

"He apologised and is back in the squad. We have given it time. For me, the most important thing was to understand it was not intentional."

The forward will be looking to get back within the goals, having scored in back to back matches before being dropped after giving a controversial interview to Sky Sport Italia.

IMAGO / Focus Images

However, Lukaku has since released an apology and explained his actions to Chelsea's official club website.

"Everybody knows that from being 10, 11 years old - I said I always wanted to play for Chelsea. There's images of when I came (to Stamford Bridge) with my school, on a school trip, I said I wanted to play for Chelsea." he said.

Chelsea face their former boss Antonio Conte on Wednesday night, with a first leg win being their aim as they look to lift their first bit of domestic silverware under Tuchel.

