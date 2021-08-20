Thomas Tuchel Confirms Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will not leave Chelsea this summer as he has plans for him in the first team.

Chalobah played every minute of the first two game of the season for the Blues and is set to remain at the club this summer.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal, Tuchel confirmed Chalobah's future.

Speaking on the 22-year-old, Tuchel said: "He had a fantastic preseason. He is a very good player and even more important a top character. He has both feet on the ground and took his chance very impressively. He played very very good matches in preseason.

"He performed 120 strong minutes against Villarreal and another 90 against Crystal Palace. It is logic that he stays with us and gets his chance here. Trevoh is a guy we absolutely want to keep. This is the status for him."

Yesterday it was reported that Chalobah is set to stay at Chelsea folowing an impressive couple of games. Tuchel confirmed that he met with him and trusts the youngster, who will remain with the squad.

The report continued to state that Chalobah will sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2023. The Chelsea boss did not confirm the contract talks.

He said: "I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know nothing about the contract situation."

The manager progressed to admit that he held talks with Chalobah to tell him that he would stay at the club.

"We had a talk yesterday. He went out for loans, had the minutes he needed to develop and now is a good moment to stay with us and be part of the group, do further steps to fulfil his dream and be part of a strong Chelsea squad which he is in at the moment." he said. "We trust him and he deserves this. It is not a gift, it’s what he deserves. It’s a good situation for us and for him right now. I’m not aware what it means for his contract."

