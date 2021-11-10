Thomas Tuchel Confirms Week Off for Chelsea Squad During November's International Break

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he has given his players, who are not away on international duty, a week off during the November break.

This comes after a packed schedule and as Chelsea head into the even busier festive period.

Talking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel confirmed that his players will have a week off.

He said: "Looking at the fixtures in December, January, it is a lot. The World Cup is coming, national break travels.

"We decided here to give one week off completely and to give everybody the chance to recover mentally and recharge the batteries."

The head coach continued to discuss the tough schedule that the Blues face, which acted as inspiration for the week off.

"December will be tough, January will be tough. It will continue like this so no more breaks. We want to push the team to the limit, that's why we use the time to rest." he said.

Chelsea face Leicester City upon their return from international break as they sit top of the Premier League and will be looking to keep up their fine form as they mount a title challenge this season.

