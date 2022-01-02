Thomas Tuchel Confirms When Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Decision Will Be Made

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea fate will decided on Monday when he holds clear the air talks with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad against Liverpool on Sunday evening as the Blues battled to claim a point in the forward's absence.

Tuchel punished the Belgium international for his comments in a recent interview with Sky Sport Italia that expressed his unhappiness with his current situation in west London.

Chelsea were unaware of the interview and it caused fury among the hierarchy, which led to Tuchel making the decision to leave the £97.5 million signing out of the squad completely on Sunday.

Tuchel has confirmed talks will take place on Monday at Cobham to discuss what was said and why such comments were made.

Chelsea face Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night back at Stamford Bridge. It remains unclear if Lukaku will be included, a decision that will be made off the back of the discussions.

"He is our player and will stay our player," said Tuchel.

"We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow.

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

