Thomas Tuchel Confirms Where Reece James is Most Likely to Play for Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the position he thinks Reece James is most likely to feature in for Chelsea next season.

The defender has played in a variety of roles since making his first-team debut for Chelsea, including; in midfield, at wing-back and on the right of a back three.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Thursday, Tuchel discussed where he sees James' future position in his side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about his preferred position for the defender, Tuchel admitted: “Would love to have two Reece James’ to have the problem (of best position) solved!"

The German then continued to discuss where he believes James would be best suited in the future, after recently playing on the right of a back three.

"It is 55% towards wing-back, 45% towards back three," he continued. "It depends how the opponent plays against us, do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for offensive transition.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"For this can sometimes be helpful for Reece to play in back three and be the first guy to recover in transition and not be involved in attack to have his speed and physicality and protection of counter-attacks. These are the thoughts.

"I am leaning more into that his very best position is wing-back where he is maybe more decisive, useful. It is more demanding. His next step is to be a regular, 50-55 matches player. From there we have to decide. Both positions are filled with top quality with him.”

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set for departures, Chelsea must act to decide on the future look of their defence and this could affect James' future role.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube