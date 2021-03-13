Thomas Tuchel confirms why Mateo Kovacic was rested against Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he opted to rest Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during their 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea were unable to break the deadlock at Elland Road as they had to settle for a point against Marcelo Bielsa's side, but were without Kovacic.

The Croatian was an unused substitute for the Blues in Yorkshire which saw Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho given the nod in the midfield.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Tuchel has confirmed he decided not to risk Kovacic with Mount and Jorginho set to miss their Champions League clash on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid.

He said pre-match: "Normally I don’t like to do this but in central midfield we miss Jorgi and Mason on Wednesday so we took the decision to give Kova a rest and don’t take the risk, because normally this is his game to start also. But we have two suspensions so we went for this decision."

Mount and Jorginho picked up yellow cards in the first-leg tie which sees them suspended for the second-leg at Stamford Bridge.

On the draw against Leeds, Tuchel rued Chelsea's missed chances but accepted a point.

"We could have won. We created enough chances and enough touches in the box to score one or two goals. Unfortunately, we didn’t, so we have to live with a draw.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"The pitch was super hard to play on, slippery and bouncy. We had a couple of chances to go ahead that we didn’t take, and then Leeds put some pressure on us and they troubled us at times.

"It was an absolutely okay away game against a team that put pressure on you. We found situations where we could escape the pressure, have high recoveries of the ball, but we were not clinical enough in our counter-attacks. We take a 0-0."

