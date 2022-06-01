Conor Gallagher has been informed of his Chelsea role by head coach Thomas Tuchel after holding end of season talks.

The 22-year-old will return to Cobham in July after his season-long loan at Crystal Palace which proved to be a success. He scored eight goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive top-flight campaign in south London has seen him earn England senior call-ups, including into the latest squad for June's Nations League fixtures.

IMAGO / PA Images

But once he has completed his international duties and had a holiday, Gallagher will make his way back to Chelsea.

His future remains unclear over his role with Tuchel insisting all the loanees will come back and have a chance to stake their claim of being involved in the team for next season.

“They come back for a point," admitted Tuchel last month. "We have pre-season with them for them to show they can play the role we wish for. They are our players. Whoever takes the place needs to do anything to keep the place."

Gallagher is expected to be in contention for a midfield spot and it has been revealed by football.london that he has held talks with Tuchel already, with the head coach confirming Gallagher 'will not be a bit-part player' next term.

IMAGO / PA Images

On international duty, Gallagher refused to be drawn on his future as his sole focus remains on the England camp.

He said: "I have not really had time to think about it to be honest. The long season at (Crystal) Palace has only just finished really and then I have come here with England.

"I am going to be honest that’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube