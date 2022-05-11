Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he believes his departing players are determined to finish their careers at the club strong.

Antonio Rudiger is set to leave the club whilst Andreas Christensen has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Speaking to the press, via the Independent, Tuchel discussed the departing players and stated that they want to finish their Chelsea careers strong.

The Blues still need results to guarantee Champions League football for next season, whilst they also have an FA Cup final to play against Liverpool before the end of the season.

Speaking on the attitude of players such as Rudiger, who are set to depart, Tuchel said: “I’m absolutely convinced that they want that. Maybe they underestimated the impact that decisions to sign for another club have, the impact that it has.

“I have the feeling that they experience it now themselves, but that they don’t want this and they don’t do it intentionally, but this is the case, we feel that it is different, a different approach to the games.

“Maybe these kind of shock experiences are necessary to really wake up and not go out of the season like this.

“Toni (Rudiger) is important. You never finish with development and this is a key moment for his personal career. He knows it and I think he will step up. It is the moment to do it.”

Chelsea face Leeds United on Wednesday before a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday, where Rudiger has the opportunity to win the last trophy for him at the club.

