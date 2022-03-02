Thomas Tuchel 'Could Not Believe' Trevoh Chalobah's Dressing Room Surgery After Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he could not believe that defender Trevoh Chalobah had to have surgery in the Wembley dressing room after the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues defender was involved in a collision with Sadio Mane, as the Liverpool forward went in studs up on the youngster.

Speaking to the press via Chelsea's website, Tuchel opened up on the aftermath of the challenge as Chalobah required six stitches.

He said: "I could not believe what I was seeing after the match. There was surgery going on in our dressing room, I’m not joking.

"There was surgery, they were stitching him up.

"I could not believe it, after the match, after the press conference, when I left they were doing the stitches and I just heard him scream in pain while they were doing it and it looked horrible."

The German continued to reveal the severity of the cut, which could now see Chalobah sidelined for Chelsea.

"Seriously, it was a proper cut, very close in the area of the groin, that was open and needed to be closed," he continued.

"You could not look away, it was surgery, they did the stitches and it was right there. He was the only one with the doctors and I heard the noise."

It remains to be seen as to whether the defender will be available as the Blues face Luton Town on Wednesday evening in the FA Cup fifth round.

