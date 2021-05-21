Thomas Tuchel Coy on N'Golo Kante's Return to Chelsea Side

Thomas Tuchel says a decision on whether N'Golo Kante will be fit to face Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League will be 'very close'.

The 30-year-old wanted to come off in the first half of the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday after feeling his hamstring, and was precautionary substituted by Tuchel.

Post match, Tuchel confirmed it wasn't an injury, saying: "He said he felt something, he didn't want to risk a muscle injury. I hope he will be fit for Sunday."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Villa Park, the Chelsea head coach confirmed the status of the Frenchman and it's now a race against time for his return.

If he isn't fit enough for selection, he is hoped to return on Monday ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

"With NG it's going to be very close but there are some hopes he joins team training tomorrow. If not, he'll join on Monday," said Tuchel.

Other team news

Andreas Christensen will be fit for the Blues and in the squad for selection, while a late decision will be made on Kai Havertz who picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final.

"Andreas Christensen will be in the squad. He did full training today and yesterday without any problems," added Tuchel. "So he will be back. Kai did a test today and will be tested in team training tomorrow."

